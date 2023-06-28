Woman nabbed in theft of portable AC units as temperatures soar above 90 degrees

A woman has been nabbed in the theft of portable air conditioning units as temperatures soar past the 90-degree mark.

Michelle Lynn Marchese, 56, who lives in the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of theft.

The Ohio native is accused of stealing the pair of units on the afternoon of June 22 from Lowe’s home improvement on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.