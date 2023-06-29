94.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Chain-smoking Villager arrested after crashing into light fixture in roundabout

By Staff Report
Regina Brady
A chain-smoking Villager was arrested after crashing into a light fixture in a roundabout.

Regina Anne Brady, 75, of the Village of Piedmont, was driving a gray Toyota Camry at 10:15 p.m. Wednesday when she crashed in the roundabout at El Camino Real and Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they found that the front end of Brady’s vehicle had broken the light fixture and she was “chain smoking.” Her eyes were bloodshot and she had slurred speech.

The Brooklyn, N.Y. native swayed and miscounted during field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .193 and .196 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

