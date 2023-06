A detective is searching for a man involved in an incident at Glenview Country Club.

Detective Pettitt of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who had been at the country club in The Villages on Wednesday.

If anyone recognizes the man in the blue shirt and white pants, they are asked to contact Detective Pettitt at (352) 661-8859 (cell) or 352-569-1622 (desk). You can also remain anonymous by calling 800-432-TIPS. Reference case #3894