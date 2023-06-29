Dolores Edgerton, 89, of The Villages passed away June 22, 2023 in Leesburg FL .

She was the wife of John H Edgerton; they shared 53 years of marriage before his passing in 2006.

Dolores was born in New York City, she was the daughter of Joseph H Barnes and Isabelle Barnes. She attended school in New York City, after high school she joined the navy where she served as a nurse during the Korean war. After the service she went on to raising a family. She enjoyed working with her hands; her main interests and hobbies included sewing, quilting, embroidery and ceramics. Many of her handiwork creations were donated to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Dolores is survived by her children and their spouses ; Debbie Gregory ( Florentino Castillo) of New York, Diane Nakonechny (Michael Nakonechny) of Maine, Donna Bousquet ( Edward Bousquet) of New Jersey, Dawn Calley ( Gregory Calley) of New Hampshire, and 7 grandchildren, Scott Gregory, Amber Lawrence, Michael Castillo, Matthew Calley, Tyler Nakonechny, Amanda Nakonechny, Elisha Boucher and many Great grandchildren.

Dolores was predeceased by her spouse John H Edgerton and son John David Edgerton.

The graveside service will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 1:30pm at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Sumter county, Florida.