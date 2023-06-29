Driver with suspended license arrested after failure to pay traffic fines

A driver with a suspended license was arrested after his failure to pay traffic fines.

Bienvenido Rafael Pichardo Lirianao, 32, of Kissimmee, was driving a white Ford van at about 1:30 p.m. Monday southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466A when an officer ran the license plate and discovered the van’s registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer confirmed that Pichardo Lirianao’s license had been suspended as of April 3 for failure to pay traffic fines. The officer also learned that Pichardo Lirianao previously had been arrested for driving while license suspended.

The native of Puerto Rico was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond. His van was towed from the scene.