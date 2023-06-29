94.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 29, 2023
type here...

Fourth of July holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Fourth of July holiday will impact trash collection schedules in The Villages.

The following information has been released by The Villages District Office:

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Tuesday, July 4.

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Tuesday, July 4. The next collection date will be on Friday, July 7.

Community Development Districts 13 and 14 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney)

If you live in Community Development Districts 13 and 14 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, July 3.

Town of Lady Lake/Lake County sections of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Tuesday, July 4. The next collection date will be on Friday, July 7.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDDs 11 or 14), there will be no sanitation collection on Tuesday, July 4. Tuesday collection will be on Wednesday, July 5. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business

A former Villages resident says the nosy trolls should, “Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business.”

It’s a bad image for The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident contends that the selling of out-of-compliance villas by Properties of The Villages representatives is a bad image for Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The trolls are sitting back and having a good laugh

A Village of Lynnhaven resident bets the trolls are sitting back and having a good laugh as homeowners in a villa community scramble to fix a costly situation they didn’t create.

Just look at the ads in The Villages Daily Sun

A Villager points to ads in The Villages Daily Sun that tout the “low maintenance” of rock landscaping at patio villas, but fails to mention it’s not allowed.

Independent inspections could protect both buyers and sellers

A Village of Pennecamp resident has idea to protect both buyers and sellers when homes are resold in The Villages.

Photos