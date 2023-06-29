To the Editor:

Stop drinking the water. You have all gone insane!

Who is going to cut the grass? Educate everyone on the different grasses… St. Augustine is the only grass that can handle the Florida sun. It goes dormant when it is broiling out there. All other grasses will have to be watered often. Higher water bills. Who will be removing the rock? Who will be paying for the sod and putting it down properly? Maybe you should be a little kinder to the landscapers! Sadly those of you that used Zach at Blown Away Landscaping know by now he passed away. Our customers were always very nice. I don’t understand why people are so nasty to the landscapers now. It is unacceptable! That is the hottest, hardest job I ever had!

I moved out of The Villages, down to Sumterville and y’all followed. It has been heartbreaking to watch the history and a peaceful life being plowed under. I am on 301, across from the prison. I have only ever seen a crew picking up trash. Relax! Just like the gators and coyotes, they were here first. It was so much fun back before even Spanish Springs was finished. Now it is nasty people complaining constantly. Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business.

Jacqueline Flotte Allerton

Sumterville