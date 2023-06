To the Editor:

It is ridiculous that these villas were sold by The Villages’ realtors in out-of-compliance condition. There is something that can be done – grandfather in the stones at these homes. The homeowners should bring a lawsuit against their realtors if possible. They will just keep selling out-of-compliance properties with no consequences to them. It’s a bad image for The Villages to be sure.

Lois Philbrick

Village Briar Meadow