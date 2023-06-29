92.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 29, 2023
type here...

Jeffrey Dean Ray

By Staff Report
Jeffrey Dean Ray
Jeffrey Dean Ray

Jeffrey “Jeff” Dean Ray, 60, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Ocala, Florida on June 27, 2023.

He was born in Satellite Beach, Florida to Daniel and Joann Ray on July 23, 1962. He was a member of New Covenant Methodist Church of the Villages, Florida. He was also a national FFA alumni and a member of the AOPA and NRA. He enjoyed building, running, stained glass, baseball, collecting hot sauces and giving unwelcomed advice.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Karen Foote Ray of Bushnell, Florida; daughter: Lauren Ray of Altamonte Springs, Florida; son: Michael B. Ray of Wesley Chapel, Florida; brothers: Gary Ray of Colorado Springs, Florida; Kenny Ray (Carrie) of Webster, Florida; mother-in-law: Sarah Foote (Ray Boeke) of Webster, Florida; brothers-in-law: Skip Foote (Dotty) of Valrico, Florida, Mike Foote (Judy) of Webster, Florida; sisters-in-law: Anne Foote Hill (Steven) of Bushnell, Florida, Debby Callaway of Palm Springs, Florida, Tracey Huffman of Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents: Daniel and Joann Ray and brother: Cecil A. Ray.

A service will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 12:00 pm (with visitation from 10-12) at First United Methodist Church of Webster with Reverend Harold Hendren officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Just look at the ads in The Villages Daily Sun

A Villager points to ads in The Villages Daily Sun that tout the “low maintenance” of rock landscaping at patio villas, but fails to mention it’s not allowed.

Independent inspections could protect both buyers and sellers

A Village of Pennecamp resident has idea to protect both buyers and sellers when homes are resold in The Villages.

Airbnb rentals make The Villages less desirable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends airbnb rentals make The Villages less desirable.

We can enjoy perks of The Villages without being a Villager

A resident of Summerfield points to a recent deed compliance controversy and contends that’s exactly why she didn’t buy a home in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The Villages’ real estate representatives should be the ones to pay

A reader contends The Villages’ real estate representatives should be the one to pay for the stone replacement at patio villas targeted by trolls.

Photos