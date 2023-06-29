Jeffrey Dean Ray

Jeffrey “Jeff” Dean Ray, 60, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Ocala, Florida on June 27, 2023.

He was born in Satellite Beach, Florida to Daniel and Joann Ray on July 23, 1962. He was a member of New Covenant Methodist Church of the Villages, Florida. He was also a national FFA alumni and a member of the AOPA and NRA. He enjoyed building, running, stained glass, baseball, collecting hot sauces and giving unwelcomed advice.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Karen Foote Ray of Bushnell, Florida; daughter: Lauren Ray of Altamonte Springs, Florida; son: Michael B. Ray of Wesley Chapel, Florida; brothers: Gary Ray of Colorado Springs, Florida; Kenny Ray (Carrie) of Webster, Florida; mother-in-law: Sarah Foote (Ray Boeke) of Webster, Florida; brothers-in-law: Skip Foote (Dotty) of Valrico, Florida, Mike Foote (Judy) of Webster, Florida; sisters-in-law: Anne Foote Hill (Steven) of Bushnell, Florida, Debby Callaway of Palm Springs, Florida, Tracey Huffman of Port St. Lucie, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents: Daniel and Joann Ray and brother: Cecil A. Ray.

A service will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 at 12:00 pm (with visitation from 10-12) at First United Methodist Church of Webster with Reverend Harold Hendren officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.