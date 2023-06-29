Marilyn Louise McKay, 83, of The Villages, FL, passed away on June 27, 2023. Marilyn was born on January 8, 1940 in Denver, CO, to her loving parents; Robert Brantley and Julia (Shaer) McKay.

Marilyn has been a resident of Florida for 40 years and was a member of the colony clay club and was an amazing sculpturist, she was very active in theater and teaching theater and enjoyed playing golf, reading, and scuba diving. Marilyn had her PhD and worked as a college professor until her retirement about 20 years ago. She will be remembered fondly for her out going nature, her great sense of humor as well as her many friendships.

Marilyn is survived by her brother Hunter and his wife Elaine of Mercer Island. WA, two nephews: Damien and Ryan and his wife Heather, and a grand niece, Isla. As well as her beloved corgi, Callie.

A Celebration of Life Service is pending at this time.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marilyn’s loving memory to YOUR Humane Society SPCA in Lake Panasoffkee, FL.