Plenty of viewing locations available for Saturday’s fireworks display in Lady Lake

There will be many viewing areas to see Lady Lake’s spectacular fireworks show this Saturday night.

The pre-fireworks festival event will be held at the Guava Street Athletic Complex, where families can enjoy food trucks, live music, games and more beginning at 5 p.m.

Area residents can also park for free and see the fireworks from any of several locations, including Rolling Acres Sports Complex, Lady Lake Public Library, Log Cabin at Veterans Park, Snooky Park and the First Baptist Church of Lady Lake.