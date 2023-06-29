94.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Stabbing victim with blood-soaked tourniquet found on sofa in home in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Venard Norris
Venard Norris

A stabbing victim with a blood-soaked bandana tied around his leg was found on a sofa at a home in Wildwood.

Officers responded at about 2 a.m. Thursday to the home in the 700 block of Lee Street to investigate a report of an attack, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Fresh blood was found on the front porch of the home. The homeowner reported that a person had been punched and stabbed. The man was found on a sofa on the back porch, with abrasions on his face and a bandana wrapped around his leg with blood soaking through it.

Venard Vicsean Norris, 37, of Orlando, was found at the scene and identified by witnesses as the attacker. He was ordered to put his hands behind his back, but would not cooperate with police. A struggle ensued for about 30 seconds, before officers were able to place Norris, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall, in handcuffs.

He was taken into custody on a charge of resisting arrest and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

