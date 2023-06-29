94.5 F
The trolls are sitting back and having a good laugh

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor

I don’t blame the owners for being upset! After all they bought in good faith and trust that everything was legal, shame on the property of The Villages for not making sure everything was according the rules and regulations. It is a Catch 22 situation. You are the bad guy for something you were not aware of!
As for the trolls I’m sure they sit back and enjoy causing misery and hardship to folks just trying to enjoy life.
I’m so glad that The Villages officials in CDD’s 2 and 5 are disallowing trolls unless they state their names. What ever happened to just getting along peacefully and if you saw someone doing something improper have the common courtesy to speak with them?
Maybe if Community Watch paid a little more attention to the activities on the streets they patrol it would eliminate trolls all together.

Steve Peryea
Village of Lynnhaven

 

