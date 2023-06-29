Trial date set for 95-year-old charged with seriously injuring Villager in golf cart

A trial date has been set for a 95-year-old Villager charged with leaving the scene of an accident after her vehicle struck a fellow resident’s golf cart, resulting in serious injury to the woman.

Elinor Levitt, 95, was allegedly at the wheel of a green 2007 Mercury Montego on the afternoon of Dec. 29 when she ran a stop sign and hit a golf cart driven by 81-year-old Nancy Lou Hooper.

A trial date has been set for Oct. 2 in Marion County Court. The Sumter Senior Living resident has pleaded not guilty to a charge of hit and run.

The former resident of the Village of Calumet Grove, ran a stop sign and struck Hooper’s golf cart, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A Villager witnessed the crash and tried to get Levitt to stop, but the native New Yorker kept going, the report said. Hooper, a full-time resident of The Villages since 2007 and a member of the Aqua Rhythms Synchronized Swim Team, had been to the Chatham Postal Station to collect her mail.

A gate camera was instrumental in Levitt’s arrest.

Levitt’s license was suspended for three months as part of a ticket she had been issued for violation of right of way as part of the accident investigation. Levitt, while still living on Creekside Circle in the Village of Calumet Grove, had been ticketed in 2020 on a charge of careless driving following an accident near the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield. Levitt had been at the wheel of the same green 2007 Mercury Montego that she was driving when she hit Hooper’s golf cart.