Villager’s jailed son in more trouble after tossing toilet contents at detention deputy

A Villager’s jailed son is in more trouble after tossing the contents of his cell’s toilet at a detention deputy.

Kenneth John Dainty, 50, of 2174 Broxton Place in the Village of Ashland, continues to be held at the Sumter County Detention Center since his May 13 arrest in connection with a strange incident at Lake Sumter Landing.

Dainty, who is 6 feet tall and weighs 300 pounds, was in his cell at about 1 p.m. Sunday when a detention deputy brought him lunch, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Dainty took a cup and threw a liquid at the deputy, “covering him with fluid,” the report said. There was no water in the toilet, so it was “presumed the fluid in this cup is urine.” The incident was captured on video surveillance. Dainty is now facing an additional charge of felony battery.

The Detroit, Mich. native was arrested in May after allegedly making threats with a tennis racquet aimed at a man who was outside his place of employment at Lake Sumter Landing. The man was sitting outside his workplace, which was not named in the arrest report out of privacy concerns for the victim, when Dainty started cursing at him. The man retreated back to his place of employment. About 30 minutes later, he went outside for a cigarette break and found Dainty was still outside. Dainty went to his golf cart and retrieved a tennis racquet, which he raised up as if he was going to strike the other man, the report said. Dainty slapped the other man’s face, striking his phone at the same time. The man had been videotaping the attack. Dainty was arrested at his mother’s home on charges of battery and simple assault.

Dainty had been arrested earlier this year after violating an injunction involving his mother.