Thursday, June 29, 2023
Villages Philharmonic Orchestra to perform summer concerts at Temple Shalom 

By Staff Report
Maestro Pasquale Valerio

The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra and Temple Shalom have announced two Summer 2023 Concerts, set for Sunday, July 2 and Sunday, Aug. 20. This is the fourth year the groups are working together and the first time since the pandemic.

The first concert on July  2 is Beautiful Summer Night Music with selections of romantic classical music and the second on August 20 is Shalom Showstoppers with favorite Broadway  Hits. 

The concerts will feature select members of The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Valerio Pasquale. The audience has an opportunity to see the artists in a more intimate show setting.

Show proceeds benefit The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra and Temple Shalom of Central Florida 501(c)3 organizations. 

Tickets are on sale at tscfl.org for $22 for members and $25 for the general public. Direct questions to communications@tscfl.org

