Anne E. Porter

Anne E. (Chevalier) Porter of Port Kent, NY, passed away peacefully on June 17th 2023 at the age of 77, after a very recent diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

Anne was born on March 17, 1946 in Champlain, NY to the late Frederick Chevalier and late June (Aubrey) Jones. She is predeceased by her late husband William Schoenig, and sisters Pamela (Chevalier) Phaneuf, Judith (Chevalier) Cardin, and brother Charles Chevalier. Anne is survived by her daughters, Tamara (Tammy) (King) Wilken, Sheila (King) LaBounty, and Hillary Porter. Grandchildren Monique McCabe, Nicholas Wilken, Clifton J. (Porter) Winchell, Alyssa Clayville, Amanda Wilken, Marquelle Emrick, Brooke LaBounty: and her granddog Reesis, great-grandchildren, Lara McCabe, Landon McCabe, and Colt Winchell, as well as several nieces and nephews including Michelle Phaneuf.. Anne is also survived by her step-children, Billy, Paul, Michael, Steven, Bernice, and Bruce, and several step grandchildren.

Anne shared over 25 years of adventures with her beloved Bill, which included many cruises, plenty of golf and receiving two “Hole in One” awards! Together they golfed in several leagues, in Willsboro, NY, Port Kent, NY, and in The Villages, FL. Anne has enjoyed a “snowbird” lifestyle for 10 years, wintering in The Villages, FL.

Anne had several hobbies and interests, including her love of sailing and collecting art and antiques. She loved going to auctions and yard sales, playing cards and games, and tending to her beautiful gardens. She was an avid reader and enjoyed sharing/swapping books with friends and neighbors. Her passion was cooking and entertaining friends and family. In her youth, she was an avid water skier competing in several competitions in Rouses Point on the Richelieu river, she was at the top of the pyramid during those competitions, and strived to be at the “top” of everything she pursued in life.

Anne has a long list of accomplishments. She was Realtor/Broker Owner of Anne Porter & Associates in Keeseville, NY for 30 years. She began her career in real estate working for Paul W. Caulkins Realty in Plattsburgh, NY for 8 years prior. During her career, she was awarded Realtor Associate of the year. She was on the North Country Board of Directors for the Friends of Keeseville; Chairman of the Realtors Hospice Auction for over 5 years; and represented the Clinton County Board of Realtors on the Fair Housing Committee in the NYS Association of Realtors. Anne was also a past member of The Keeseville Kiwanis and Keeseville Jaycees.

Anne was well known for her straight forward-no nonsense opinions, ambition, integrity, compassion, and generosity to those in need. She became a highly successful business woman in a male dominated profession, and has been an inspiration to many woman and men alike. Anne has left a legacy to be proud of, and will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.

The family would like to honor Anne’s wishes, therefore there will not be a formal memorial service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a future date this summer (TBD) at her home in Port Kent, NY. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society in Anne’s name.