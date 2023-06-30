Are drivers in The Villages too polite?

To the Editor:

Being born and raised from an area of our great country where everyone is in a rush to get everywhere and will fight tooth and nail to make sure their car is first in line or completely ignore you whereby it creates a situation where car accidents happen, I’ve come to realize that the exact opposite is true here in The Villages but still creates hazardous situations.

I love for the most part that everyone is super friendly and fun in The Villages. However, this friendliness does not translate well when driving!

A stop or yield sign still has the same meaning as it did from wherever you came from before living in The Villages. When you stop the flow of traffic and you have the right-a-way, you are the one creating the hazardous traffic condition in an attempt to be “nice.” Just don’t do it!

At the entrances of Villages, the car has the right-a-way and the golf carts crossing have the stop signs. If you’re driving the car, just drive through making sure the golf carts stop. Don’t waive them across or stop in the middle of the road and have a waving battle on who is going first!

Golf carts need to obey traffic control signs too! Just yesterday I witnessed a golf cart blow through a 2-way stop sign intersection shared with regular vehicle traffic and seconds later an oncoming vehicle whizzed by and then through 2 stop lines in a rec center parking lot. This is absolutely reckless and will get people injured or possibly worse.

Slow down. Enjoy our great weather and lifestyle. Follow the traffic rules. Be safe.

Scott Barrish

Village of Hawkins