Carol Ann Wilt

Carol Ann (Hewitt) Wilt (05/13/1946 – 06/21/2023)

Carol Ann (Hewitt) Wilt died Wednesday, June 21 2023 in The Villages, FL of kidney failure surrounded by those she loved. Born in Conneaut, OH on May 13, 19461 she was the daughter of Clarence and Elizabeth (Davis) Hewitt.

Carol grew up in idyllic times in “North” Conneaut, OH. She graduated from Conneaut High School in 1964, held degrees in English from Geneva College, Elementary Education from Lake Erie College and Labor Relations from Cleveland State University. She was also a certified mediator. Her greatest accomplishment was watching her two sons, Roger and JJ (John) grow into adults of whom she was most assuredly proud.

While her sons were growing up she served many years as a Sunday School teacher, an Acolyte Advisor, Scout Leader and Coach.

Carol began her teaching career in Montgomery, NY with her college friend Linda. While there they divided their weekends between New York City and Boston. After returning to Ohio, she taught 4th grade at Spencer School for 21 years and finished her teaching career as an English teacher at

Geneva Junior High. She was also actively involved in the Geneva Area Teachers’ Association serving for years as its president.

Following her retirement, from teaching she went to work for the Ohio Education Association serving as a Labor Relations Consultant for the teachers and school employees in Ashtabula County and later becoming a Political and Communications Specialist for OEA.

She served on the Ashtabula County Children’s Services Board for 18 years, as well as a trustee of the

Ashtabula County Growth Partnership which is dedicated to providing economic development for Ashtabula County. She also served her church in nearly all ways possible. Her legal address when she died may have been Florida, but her heart never left Ohio.

In 2004 Carol and John Michael McGuire eloped. After her retirement from OEA in 2006, she and John moved to The Villages, Florida. They loved the active retiree life where they enjoyed pickle ball, ballroom dancing, many concerts and playing Mahjong. In The Villages Carol served as a Guardian ad Litem for the 5th District Court, She was the voice for many children in the court system until the pandemic closed the court system. She volunteered regularly at The Villages Hospice House cooking and serving meals for the patients and their family members, as well as providing respite care for many Hospice patients. For years she cooked a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for the patients and their families at the Cornerstone Hospice House.

Carol and John were both active members of Fruitland Park Community United Methodist Church, as well as a trained Early Response Team Members of the United Methodist Committee on Relief. During the pandemic when she could no longer volunteer as a Guardian ad Litem or Hospice volunteer she began to volunteer for Lasagna Love. Every week she would make a lasagna and deliver it to a family in need. She loved to cook, bake and share with her friends and neighbors.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son Roger and Jessi (Park) Wilt of Geneva, OH and J.J. (John) Wilt and Deidre Reminder of Summerville, SC. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren Hewitt Alexander Wilt of Geneva, named in honor of her parents, and Mathew and Aaron Reminder.

Carol strongly believed that we all have a responsibility to make this world a better place than we found it. She tried to live her life according to Luke 12:48 “For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required” as she and John believed they were truly blessed. She loved working with children, teaching and advocacy. She believed her greatest success in this life were her children who she deeply loved. At Carol’s request, there will be no calling hours.