92.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 30, 2023
type here...

Driver looking for Interstate 75 gets lost after having a few drinks at sports pub

By Staff Report
Benjamin Wayne Kadel,
Benjamin Wayne Kadel

A driver looking for Interstate 75 got lost after having a few drinks at a sports pub in Wildwood.

Benjamin Wayne Kadel, 46, of Sebastian, was driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday when his erratic driving prompted a traffic stop, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, Kadel appeared to have bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was “highly nervous and shaking.” He apologized for his erratic driving and said he was attempting to find his way back to I-75. He said he had been at Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill, where he drank two rum and Coke mixed drinks.

Field sobriety exercises were conducted in the parking lot at the Parkwood Oaks mobile home community. His poor performance led a deputy to conclude that Kadel was impaired.

Kadel provided breath samples that registered .167 and .169 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I usually side with the Developer

A Village of De La Vista West resident says she usually sides with the Developer, but what has happened to the patio villa owners with stone landscaping is wrong. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are drivers in The Villages too polite?

A Village of Hawkins reader, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that drivers in The Villages are too polite.

The Developer’s sales representatives should not be selling out-of-compliance homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s apparent that the Properties of The Villages representatives have not lived up to their responsibility when it comes to selling out-of-compliance homes.

Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business

A former Villages resident says the nosy trolls should, “Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business.”

It’s a bad image for The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident contends that the selling of out-of-compliance villas by Properties of The Villages representatives is a bad image for Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos