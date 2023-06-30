Driver looking for Interstate 75 gets lost after having a few drinks at sports pub

A driver looking for Interstate 75 got lost after having a few drinks at a sports pub in Wildwood.

Benjamin Wayne Kadel, 46, of Sebastian, was driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday when his erratic driving prompted a traffic stop, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During the traffic stop, Kadel appeared to have bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was “highly nervous and shaking.” He apologized for his erratic driving and said he was attempting to find his way back to I-75. He said he had been at Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill, where he drank two rum and Coke mixed drinks.

Field sobriety exercises were conducted in the parking lot at the Parkwood Oaks mobile home community. His poor performance led a deputy to conclude that Kadel was impaired.

Kadel provided breath samples that registered .167 and .169 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.