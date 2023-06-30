92.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 30, 2023
type here...

I usually side with the Developer

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I had a Florida real estate license for years and it was my experience if a licensed realtor sold a property and that realtor “should” have been aware of an issue then the realtor was responsible to correct the damage.
Certainly realtors who represent The Villages should be aware of such obvious compliance
issues.
The majority of the time I side with the Developer, but this is wrong. The buyer acted in good faith and the realtor should do the same.
The commission earned by The Villages realtor should be used to compensate the buyer. It’s simply the right thing to do.

Cheryl Mccormick
Village of De La Vista West

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Are drivers in The Villages too polite?

A Village of Hawkins reader, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that drivers in The Villages are too polite.

The Developer’s sales representatives should not be selling out-of-compliance homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s apparent that the Properties of The Villages representatives have not lived up to their responsibility when it comes to selling out-of-compliance homes.

Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business

A former Villages resident says the nosy trolls should, “Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business.”

It’s a bad image for The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident contends that the selling of out-of-compliance villas by Properties of The Villages representatives is a bad image for Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The trolls are sitting back and having a good laugh

A Village of Lynnhaven resident bets the trolls are sitting back and having a good laugh as homeowners in a villa community scramble to fix a costly situation they didn’t create.

Photos