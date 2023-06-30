I usually side with the Developer

To the Editor:

I had a Florida real estate license for years and it was my experience if a licensed realtor sold a property and that realtor “should” have been aware of an issue then the realtor was responsible to correct the damage.

Certainly realtors who represent The Villages should be aware of such obvious compliance

issues.

The majority of the time I side with the Developer, but this is wrong. The buyer acted in good faith and the realtor should do the same.

The commission earned by The Villages realtor should be used to compensate the buyer. It’s simply the right thing to do.

Cheryl Mccormick

Village of De La Vista West