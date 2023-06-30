92.6 F
The Villages
Friday, June 30, 2023
Independence Day holiday forces changes to trash collection schedules in The Villages

By Staff Report

The Independence Day holiday will force some changes to trash collection schedules in The Villages.

The following information has been released by The Villages District Office:

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Tuesday, July 4.

Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney

If you live in Community Development District 12 and the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Tuesday, July 4. The next collection date will be on Friday, July 7.

Community Development Districts 13 and 14 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney)

If you live in Community Development Districts 13 and 14 (excluding the Villages of DeLuna and Hammock at Fenney) there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, July 3.

Town of Lady Lake/Lake County sections of The Villages

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Tuesday, July 4. The next collection date will be on Friday, July 7.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDDs 11 or 14), there will be no sanitation collection on Tuesday, July 4. Tuesday collection will be on Wednesday, July 5. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

