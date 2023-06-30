89.8 F
Friday, June 30, 2023
Lady Lake dedicates park named in honor of sailor lost at Pearl Harbor

By Staff Report

The Town of Lady Lake on Thursday cut the ribbon on Snooky Park, named for Atticus “Snooky” Blanton, who was lost on the USS Arizona in the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Mayor Jim Rietz had the honor of using the scissors to cut the ribbon opening the new park at 120 W. Lady Lake Blvd.

Mayor Jim Rietz, with scissors, cuts the ribbon at Snooky Park
The park is a natural preserve with a 2,000-foot walking trail, surrounded by a canopy of cedar, live oaks, water oaks and palm trees. It features amenities such as picnic shelters, water fountains and restrooms.

Town employees, including Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske, far right, stand by the marker explaining the namesake of Snooky Park


Blanton was born on Dec. 20, 1920 in Fort Myers and grew up among family in Lady Lake. At age 18, during the Great Depression, he found himself without job experience and decided to join the Navy. In 1940, he enlisted and his early letters home talked about his good fortune in being assigned to the USS Arizona, which was docked in California.
“Snooky,” then a Shipfitter 3rd Class, told his family that his ship was sailing to Pearl Harbor.
What he did not know was that on Dec. 7, 1941, Japan would order an attack on the Navy base and ships at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The USS Arizona was struck by eight armor-piercing bombs. It is thought that most of the Arizona’s crew members died instantly during the explosion. More than 1,100 sailors and Marines were lost along with the ship.

Photos