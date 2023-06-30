92.6 F
Lady Lake police investigating second fatal shooting this year

By Staff Report

Lady Lake police are investigating the second fatal shooting of the year after a reported homicide in the wee hours Friday.

A man with “severe” gunshot wounds was found shortly before 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Caroline Street, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers were on the scene within minutes and located the shooting victim. Officers attempted to administer first aid while awaiting the arrival of EMS. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. While securing the area, another subject approached the officers who also had gunshot wounds. This second individual was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

The Lady Lake Criminal Division is being assisted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit. Members of the State Attorney’s Office and the Medical Examiner’s Office are also involved in the investigation.

The victims’ names are not being disclosed at this time. The police department did not release names about any potential suspects.

Any one with information about this incident is asked to contact the Lady Lake Police Department or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office using the Crime Line at (800) 423-8477.

This is the second fatal shooting this year in Lady Lake. In March, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed at Applebee’s restaurant.

