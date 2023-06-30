81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 1, 2023
type here...

Live Square Entertainment for Saturday, July 1

By Staff Report

Trip 19

Brownwood Paddock Square |  5:00 PM

Smokin Torpedoes

Spanish Springs Town Square  |  5:00 PM

Dance Express

Lake Sumter Landing Market Square  |  5:00 PM 

The Byrne Brothers

Sawgrass Grove  |  12:00 PM

Earthbeat

Sawgrass Grove  |  5:00 PM

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I usually side with the Developer

A Village of De La Vista West resident says she usually sides with the Developer, but what has happened to the patio villa owners with stone landscaping is wrong. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are drivers in The Villages too polite?

A Village of Hawkins reader, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that drivers in The Villages are too polite.

The Developer’s sales representatives should not be selling out-of-compliance homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s apparent that the Properties of The Villages representatives have not lived up to their responsibility when it comes to selling out-of-compliance homes.

Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business

A former Villages resident says the nosy trolls should, “Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business.”

It’s a bad image for The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident contends that the selling of out-of-compliance villas by Properties of The Villages representatives is a bad image for Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos