Margaret Trivers of Lady Lake Fl and formerly of Bridgeport, CT passed away on April 13,2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, FL.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband James Trivers of 52 years from Lady Lake FL and formerly of Bridgeport, CT. She is also survived by her daughter Katie Barton of Shelton, CT; son Jim and his wife Kristina Trivers of Parrish, FL. She leaves behind four grandchildren, Dylan, Ryan, and Kylie Barton of Shelton, CT and Sophia Trivers of Parish, FL. Margaret was the only daughter of Kathleen and John Comer. She also had two brothers, Peter and John Comer who previously passed away.

​

Margaret was born on September 28th, 1947. She graduated from Harding High School and worked many years at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport, CT. Margaret was a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed her retirement years by spending time with her husband, traveling, watching TV, and listening to music (especially Neil Diamond and Elvis). No services are planned at this time.