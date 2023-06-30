89.2 F
Friday, June 30, 2023
More venues embracing outdoor bars in The Villages

By Staff Report

There is a trend moving toward more outdoor bars at venues in The Villages.

TooJay’s Gourmet Deli at Lake Sumter Landing is the latest restaurant to embrace the concept that is so popular in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. It is the first TooJay’s restaurant to introduce an outdoor bar and will be reportedly serving “New York-inspired signature cocktails.”

TooJay’s at Lake Sumter Landing is adding an outdoor bar.

A former TooJay’s location in The Villages is also introducing an outdoor bar.

Coastal del Mar Seafood Grill is adding an outdoor bar at its location at 990 Del Mar Drive, the former home of the original TooJay’s in The Villages. Outdoor seating has always been popular at that location, now the outdoor setting will be livelier with a full-service bar that seats 12 and two 55-inch televisions. The outdoor seating area will include four two-person outdoor tables, according to the plans, filed by FMK Restaurant Group with the Town of Lady Lake.

Even the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center at Spanish Springs is hopping on the outdoor bar concept with the introduction of Blondie’s, a family nickname for Sharon Morse, who was married to Gary Morse. The new outdoor bar will offer patio seating, craft cocktails and more beers on tap. Those at the bar can enjoy the music from the square.

The bar area at City Fire in Lake Sumter Landing is always a popular destination for Villagers.

Of course, the reigning king of the outdoor bars is at City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing. Those are some of the most coveted seats in The Villages. City Fire also offers an outdoor bar at its Brownwood Paddock Square Restaurant.

The Sawgrass bar has become a popular watering hole .

Down at the southern end of The Villages, Sawgrass Grove ran with the outdoor bar concept and it has become popular at all hours of the day.

