Richard Holcombe

Richard (Dick) Holcombe, 90, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on June 25th, 2023. Dick was born in Connecticut on November 09, 1932 to Alma and Raymond Holcombe.

In 1957, he married the love of his life, Rochelle, and went on to have three children, Rick, Laurie and Steve. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving on the destroyer the USS Irwin during the Korean War.

Not long after moving to The Villages twenty-one years ago, Dick discovered he had a passion for writing and for several years wrote a regular column for The Villages Daily Sun Newspaper. Dick was an active volunteer with various support groups including the Alzheimer’s Association. Most importantly, Dick is a follower of Jesus Christ and is a member of the New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, FL.

Dick is predeceased by his parents and his two older brothers, Ralph and Bud. He is survived by his wife Rochelle; his children Rick, Laurie and Steven; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and by his sister Gail VanScoter.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to www.alz.org, an organization Dick felt strongly about.