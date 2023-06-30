89.2 F
The Villages
Friday, June 30, 2023
The Developer’s sales representatives should not be selling out-of-compliance homes

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The CDD response to houses purchased from the Developer’s sales representatives is, simply put, a cop out.
It is quite easy to prove the houses were purchased “as is” and it unreasonable to expect any potential buyer to know the myriad of by-laws that exist in any given district. Every real estate agent has a fiduciary responsibility to advise clients of any “quirks” of a house, among others. I should think a purchaser, faced with the cost of removing existing stone to bring a house into compliance, would be successful in seeking remedy in a court of law.
The CDD can grandfather all houses that fall under the previously described situations. Additionally, as has been previously mentioned, anonymous complaints shall not be accepted. Period. Full stop.
The Villages risks losing its Friendliest Hometown moniker if it continues on the path of least resistance.

Mark Kahansky
Village of Buttonwood

 

