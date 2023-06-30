92.6 F
The Villages
Friday, June 30, 2023
Three people arrested after stolen vehicle spotted at Dollar General

By Staff Report
Steven Aspinwall
Steven Aspinwall
Nicole Elaine Alford
Nicole Elaine Alford
Daniel Hernandez III
Daniel Hernandez III

Three people were arrested after a stolen vehicle was spotted at Dollar General in Lady Lake.

The stolen 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe was noticed shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday before it pulled into the store at 312 U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The driver was identified as Daniel Hernandez III, 26, of Fruitland Park. The Queens, N.Y. native told police, “Some girl let me use the vehicle.” Hernandez, who was in possession of the key to the vehicle, said he was unaware it had been reported stolen. He was arrested on a charge of grand theft auto.

A passenger, 59-year-old Steven Aspinwall of Fruitland Park, was found to be in possession of 10.8 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Another passenger, 39-year-old Nicole Elaine Alford of Fruitland Park, was  in possession of fentanyl, methamphetamine and two hypodermic needles. She was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail.

