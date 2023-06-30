92.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 30, 2023
type here...

Villager charged with DUI in 2022 golf cart crash at Laurel Manor

By Staff Report
Edward John Baydowicz
Edward John Baydowicz

A Villager has been charged with driving under the influence in connection with a 2022 golf cart crash at Laurel Manor Professional Plaza.

Edward John Baydowicz Jr. 73, of the Escandido Villas, was arrested Wednesday on a Sumter County warrant charging him with DUI. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

The New York native had been driving a 2012 Columbia ParCar golf cart on the night of Feb. 27, 2022, when he hit an island in the parking lot and ran into some shrubbery, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was thrown from the golf cart and landed in the parking lot. He was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

When he was interviewed by a trooper at the hospital, Baydowicz claimed he did not remember anything about the accident. FHP went through the long process of obtaining a subpoena for Baydowicz’s medical records which showed he had a blood alcohol level of .163.

There were several back-and-forth communications between the trooper and the hospital, seeking “clarification” for the need for the medical records. Ultimately, a warrant was issued for Baydowicz’s arrest.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I usually side with the Developer

A Village of De La Vista West resident says she usually sides with the Developer, but what has happened to the patio villa owners with stone landscaping is wrong. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Are drivers in The Villages too polite?

A Village of Hawkins reader, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that drivers in The Villages are too polite.

The Developer’s sales representatives should not be selling out-of-compliance homes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s apparent that the Properties of The Villages representatives have not lived up to their responsibility when it comes to selling out-of-compliance homes.

Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business

A former Villages resident says the nosy trolls should, “Go play pickleball and mind your own damn business.”

It’s a bad image for The Villages

A Village of Briar Meadow resident contends that the selling of out-of-compliance villas by Properties of The Villages representatives is a bad image for Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Photos