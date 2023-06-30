Villager charged with DUI in 2022 golf cart crash at Laurel Manor

A Villager has been charged with driving under the influence in connection with a 2022 golf cart crash at Laurel Manor Professional Plaza.

Edward John Baydowicz Jr. 73, of the Escandido Villas, was arrested Wednesday on a Sumter County warrant charging him with DUI. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

The New York native had been driving a 2012 Columbia ParCar golf cart on the night of Feb. 27, 2022, when he hit an island in the parking lot and ran into some shrubbery, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was thrown from the golf cart and landed in the parking lot. He was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

When he was interviewed by a trooper at the hospital, Baydowicz claimed he did not remember anything about the accident. FHP went through the long process of obtaining a subpoena for Baydowicz’s medical records which showed he had a blood alcohol level of .163.

There were several back-and-forth communications between the trooper and the hospital, seeking “clarification” for the need for the medical records. Ultimately, a warrant was issued for Baydowicz’s arrest.