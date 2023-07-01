30 dogs from Sumter County find new homes through adoption event

Thirty dogs from Sumter County Animal Services found new homes thanks to a nine-county mega-adoption event recently held at the Strawberry Festival Grounds at the Grimes Family Agricultural Center in Hillsborough County.

Among the counties participating in the event, more than 240 dogs now have homes.

Of the 30 dogs Sumter County dogs adopted, many were long-time residents. Bruiser, who now has a forever home, arrived atSumter County Animal Services nearly one year ago in August2022. Other long-time residents that found a home includeLuigi, Lady, Blue, Dievaa Marie, Chase, Brady and Sammy. A dog named Happy lived up to his name when he was adopted. In addition, Roxy, the one-eyed dog, is now living comfortably in her new home.

“The success of the Mega Adoption event illustrates the capacity of our communities to come together to provide a home for the animals in our shelter. It highlights for our team what success looks like and provides some immediate relief to our population challenges. We could not get every available dog to the adoption event and still have many looking for their forever homes at our facility. We encourage the community to consider adopting or fostering,” said Sumter County Assistant County Administrator, Stephen Kennedy.

There are still plenty of dogs and cats at Sumter County Animal Services looking for homes. Currently, there are no adoption fees. Sumter County Animal Services is located at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee.

To adopt, click here https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt, or to foster https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster.