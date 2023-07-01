Congressman cheers Supreme Court ruling against Biden student loan bailout

Congressman Daniel Webster is cheering the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling against President Biden student loan bailout plan.

The nation’s high court on Friday issued a 6–3 decision striking down the debt forgiveness program. The majority opinion was authored by Chief Justice John Roberts and joined by Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

During the 2020 campaign, Biden promised to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower. When Congress balked at the measure, Biden pushed it through with an executive order.

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against it.

“I’m encouraged the court ended Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout – affirming that president’s cannot spend billions of taxpayer dollars without Congress’ approval,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Last year, Webster wrote an Opinion piece arguing that hard-working tradespeople should not be forced to bail out Phd candidates.

Do you think the student loan bailout was a good idea? Are you glad the high court struck it down? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at letters@villages-news.com.