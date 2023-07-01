90.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle to headline event this month in The Villages

By Staff Report
Kari Lake
Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will headline an event this month in The Villages.

The couple along with Kari Lake, who lost the 2022 Arizona governor’s race, will appear at a rally of The Villages MAGA Club on July 18 at the Wildwood Community Center.

VIP tickets are selling for $200, which includes a copy of Lake’s new book, “Unafraid: Just Getting Started.” Her book recounts her election battle in Arizona. The former television personality claims the election was stolen.

The president’s eldest son is no stranger to The Villages. He held a book-signing event here in 2019, which Guilfoyle also attended.

Donald Trump Jr. signs a book as girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle greets those at the event in 2019 at Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing.

All three will keynote The Villages Maga Club event.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for VIPs. General admission is $50. Doors open for general admission at 5:30 p.m.

For more information for tickets go to www.villagesmagaclub.org or call (352) 492-8856.

