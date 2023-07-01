83.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Homeless Haitian arrested after repeatedly begging for money

By Staff Report
A homeless Haitian was arrested after repeatedly begging for money at a local business plaza.

Officers were called Thursday night to Fruitland Park Plaza on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 where 31-year-old Purif Alcime was arrested after business owners reported several complaints from customers after they were asked for money, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Alcime, who was identified by his Haitian passport, was asked to “move along.” He had been at the plaza since 9 a.m. that day.

Alcime was still hanging around the business plaza at 11 p.m. He was ordered to leave, but refused to do so. Officers offered to transport him to an alternate location, but he refused.

When officers attempted to take Alcime into custody, he pulled away and tried to flee. He punched one of the officers in the arm. He attempted to punch a second officer and had to be subdued with a taser.

He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and trespassing. He had been free on bond from a previous trespassing arrest. His bond from the previous arrest was revoked and he was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

