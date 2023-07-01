Kathryn Klosterman

92.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 1, 2023
By Staff Report
We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mother Kathryn (Kathy) Klosterman on June 10, 2023 at the age of 87.

She enjoyed life in The Villages after moving from South Florida in 2004.

Mom loved shopping, playing cards, Bingo, Bunco and talking on the phone. She was known for consuming a lot of Diet Pepsi. Her favorite pass time was visiting with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

She is survived by three of her children, Kimberly White, Donette Lobb (Kevin), Jeffrey Klosterman (Lisa), Eleven Grandchildren, Four Great Grandchildren, a sister and a brother.

Kathy was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years David Klosterman, son Davy Klosterman, a sister and a sister-in-law.

Celebration of life will be held later, details to follow.

