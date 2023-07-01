Kenneth Knutson entered into eternal life on June 29, 2023 in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 85.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 10:00 am at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL with reception to follow at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL.

Kenneth was born in Vincent, Iowa to Charles and Beulah Knutson, on September 19, 1937. He went to elementary school in a one room school house in Vincent, Iowa. After high school, Ken married the love of his life Marlene (Vinsand) Knutson on June 8, 1956 in Badger, Iowa. He was dedicated to his work as a Quarry General Manager for Vulcan Materials for 45 years. Ken was devoted to his family and his faith, a devout Lutheran throughout his life. He was an avid golfer, loved to travel, go boating, water ski, socialize and share a cocktail. He had a passion for flying and piloting planes. Ken’s humor, optimism, and passion for living will be missed by all who were blessed to know him.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Beulah Knutson, his brother Charles, and sister Beverly Anderson.

Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Marlene, and his beloved children Julie (Kevin) Moon, Joel (Mona) Knutson. Proud Grandpa of Ryan Moon, Eric (Kristi) Moon, Jacob (Kelly) Moon, Emma and Kyle Knutson and Great Grandpa to Ella and Nora Moon. He will also be dearly missed by many friends and relatives.