Richard Edgar Hunsicker died on June 17, 2023, in The Villages, Fl.

He was born in Allentown PA to the late William R. and Marie Chinchilla Hunsicker on May 23, 1926. Richard was married for 57 years to Mary and together they raised five children, sons Richard and Ronald, Daughters Tina, Pam and Marianne. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. When he was young he owned a gas station then built Sparta Auto Parts store and into computers in northern New Jersey. He moved to The Villages, FL in 2005. He went swimming early every morning for years and played golf until age 95. He missed his golfing friends and golf most of all. The days and months at Buffalo Crossings was the best place for him. The nurses and others took such good care of him and he liked them all. I had a party for him on his 97th birthday. It was fun for him.

Pre-deceased by wife Mary, son Richard, sisters, Bette and Ruth(sweetie) and a brother.

Richard was smart and funny and at his request and in his words “My love Joan Money is the best thing that ever happened to me. I Love her dearly”. Together for 8 1/2 years, Joan will always miss him.

At his request there will be no services or get together. May be planned in the future. Donations to Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages Fl, 32162.