Saturday, July 1, 2023
Security cameras at business help lead to arrest of burglary suspect

By Staff Report
Security cameras at a local business helped lead to the arrest of a burglary suspect.

The cameras at Serenity Solid Surfaces at 2860 U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Fruitland Park captured images of two burglars who entered the business in the early morning hours Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Items taken included a generator, an Atlas blower, power tools, an airsoft toy gun and two swords. The thieves were seen with the swords as they left the business.

A man who fit the description of one of the burglars was spotted riding a bicycle on Thursday on the sidewalk along U.S. Hwy. 27/441. He was identified as 33-year-old William Clayton Bass, who is homeless and has a long criminal history. He was in possession of power tools which had the serial numbers scratched off.

The Illinois was arrested on a charge of armed burglary. He was considered armed because he was caught on video surveillance with one of the swords.

Bass was booked at the Lake County Jail on $30,000 bond.

