DUI suspect who crashed in roundabout had been caught driving again

A drunk driving suspect who crashed in May in a roundabout in The Villages, finds herself back behind bars after climbing back behind the wheel.

Maria Carmen Williams, 30, of Lady Lake, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Jail, following her transfer from the Lake County Jail.

Williams was driving a GMC utility vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. May 12 in the roundabout at Morse Boulevard and Stillwater Trail when she collided with a 2013 Lexus utility vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared Williams had been drinking. She claimed she’d had a single glass of champagne at about 2 p.m. that day. Williams performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. She refused to provide a breath sample. She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. She was released on $2,000 bond.

While she was free on bond, Williams was arrested again. She was back behind the wheel of her GMC utility vehicle on June 3 when she was pulled over by a Fruitland Park police officer. During a traffic stop, she admitted her license had been suspended as a result of the DUI arrest. Williams claimed she had been told by her attorney that she could drive for “up to 30 days.” The police officer explained that she was not allowed to drive on a suspended license. She was ticketed and her vehicle was towed from the scene. She was not taken into custody at that time.

However, on June 20 a motion was fired by the prosecutor’s office to revoke Williams’ bond. That led to her arrest on June 23 in Lake County.