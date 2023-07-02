94.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Fruitland Park woman caught with drugs back in jail after probation violation

By Staff Report
Victoria Pike
Victoria Pike

A 24-year-old Fruitland Park woman caught with drugs in 2021 is back in jail after a probation violation.

Victoria Rachelle Pike was being held without bond this weekend at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She had originally been arrested in 2021 when she was driving  a car with Kentucky license plates at about 2 a.m. in the area of U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when she was pulled over for having an improper tag light, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the car, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up a plastic bag containing methamphetamine and a glass pipe with burnt residue.

Pike said she “forgot” she had the methamphetamine in her car.

