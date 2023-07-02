Golfer excited to get hole-in-one at Marsh View Pitch & Putt

Dave Delaquila got his first hole-in-one Sunday on #14 at the Marsh View Pitch & Putt Course. It was at 52 yards on the par 3 hole.
“Very exciting!” said his wife, Laura Delaquila.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
