Sunday, July 2, 2023
Hibiscus Recreation Center Orchid Room will be closed this week

By Staff Report

The Hibiscus Recreation Center’s Orchid Room will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, July 5 through Friday, July 7.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Hibiscus Recreation Center at (352) 751-6761.

