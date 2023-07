To the Editor:

President Biden promoted himself and his party associating with Joe the Plumber for garnering votes. Now he wants Joe the Plumber (a working stiff) to bail out, as Congressman Webster said, the college grads and PhDs. That also means a slap in the face to all the grads who stood up to their obligations and paid their debts, Sorry, but I side with the Supreme Court on this one.

Don Simson

Village of Santiago