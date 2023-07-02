No excuse for real estate representatives to not know and uphold the rules

To the Editor

If any property is out of compliance when it is listed by a Villages realtor, THEY should either require the seller to bring it back into compliance BEFORE listing the property or the seller must provide the buyer with an allowance to bring it back into compliance.

In these particular cases, I would expect the realtor to pay the cost to bring it back into compliance. There is no excuse for the realtors not to be trained and knowledgeable about this.

Kimberly Bohms

Village of Glenbrook