Persistent trespasser lands back behind bars after probation violation

By Staff Report
Martiza Lynn Vandepol

A persistent trespasser has landed back behind bars after a probation violation.

Maritza Lynn Vandepol, 35, of Lady Lake, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging her with violation her probation. She was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Vandepol was originally arrested June 10, 2022 after she was found sitting in a silver 2005 Infiniti SUV parked on Orange Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A woman had previously asked that Vandepol be trespassed from her property. However, Vandepol was captured on video returning to the front door of the home. Vandepol admitted she was aware she had been trespassed, but had returned to the home to ask for the return of personal items, including cigarettes. The woman who had Vandepol trespassed told police she wanted to see her prosecuted.

Later that year Vandepol pleaded no contest in the case. She was placed on probation for one year and ordered to seek mental health and substance abuse evaluation.

