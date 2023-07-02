94.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 2, 2023
type here...

Stop referring to The Villages real estate representatives as REALTORS°

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Please refrain from inferring to the sales representatives of The Properties of The Villages as REALTORS°. They are licensed sales persons representing the interests of the Developer. They do not belong to the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS operating under a strict Code of Ethics. Also, they do not have membership in the local boards of Realtors°, The Realtor Association of Lake and Sumter Counties and Marion County Board of Realtors. NAR and the local boards hold REALTORS° to a high standard of operating procedure with the possibility of being reported to an ethics committee for perceived violation of the code of ethics.

Mary Louise Stancil
Current licensed REALTOR in Lake Sumter and Marion Counties for 30 years

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

No excuse for real estate representatives to not know and uphold the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident says there is no excuse for real estate representatives to not know and uphold the rules in The Villages.

I side with the Supreme Court on this one

A Village of Santiago reader sides with the U.S. Supreme Court in its decision on student loan forgiveness. Read why in his Letter to the Editor.

Realtors should have known better

A Village of Sanibel resident says The Villages real estate representatives should have known better than to sell out-of-compliance homes to unsuspecting buyers.

Cowardly trolls ruining paradise

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident contends the cowardly trolls are ruining paradise in The Villages.

Why do the villas in Soulliere have stone landscaping?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why the homes in the Soulliere Villas are allowed to have stone landscaping.

Photos