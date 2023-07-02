Stop referring to The Villages real estate representatives as REALTORS°

To the Editor:

Please refrain from inferring to the sales representatives of The Properties of The Villages as REALTORS°. They are licensed sales persons representing the interests of the Developer. They do not belong to the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS operating under a strict Code of Ethics. Also, they do not have membership in the local boards of Realtors°, The Realtor Association of Lake and Sumter Counties and Marion County Board of Realtors. NAR and the local boards hold REALTORS° to a high standard of operating procedure with the possibility of being reported to an ethics committee for perceived violation of the code of ethics.

Mary Louise Stancil

Current licensed REALTOR in Lake Sumter and Marion Counties for 30 years