Villager sentenced to anger management after punching woman in road rage incident

A Villager has been sentenced to anger management after punching a woman in an apparent road rage incident.

Ronald John Palumberi, 63, of Village of Osceola Hills, was ordered to complete 12 hours of anger management as a result of his 2022 arrest in a road rage incident that sent a woman to Ocala Health ER at Trailwinds Village.

The woman was driving on County Road 466A in Wildwood when a blue Mazda cut in front of her and began “brake checking” her, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She said she almost rear ended the Mazda several times due to the driver’s erratic behavior.

Palumberi got out of his car and confronted the woman, who had also exited her vehicle. He “open hand slapped her across the face” and then pushed her, causing her to fall against the hood of her vehicle. He punched her in the face and she fell to the curb, hitting her head. Other motorists stopped to help the woman. Palumberi fled the scene.

He was arrested at his home as a result of someone capturing his license plate number.

He was taken into custody on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. However, Palumberi’s attorney successfully negotiated a deal in which he was able into a pre-trial intervention contract. When he was allowed to enter into the 12-hour anger management course, the judge stipulated he could not take it online.