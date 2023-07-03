Duval residents rally around one of their own seriously injured in golf cart crash

Residents of the Village of Duval are rallying around a one of their own seriously injured in a golf cart crash.

Donald Jeffrey was headed home June 27 after playing golf with friends. His golf cart was reportedly struck by a car on Odell Circle when his golf cart merged into the vehicle lane. Jeffrey fell or was knocked out of his golf cart. The 79-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Ocala Regional Medical Center, said to be conscious, but on a ventilator.

Donald Jeffrey and his wife Patricia purchased their home on Iris Way in 2011. An Iris Way neighbor, Daniel Hengerer, died last year in a golf cart accident.

Neighbors area rallying under the “Team Donald” call and asking fellow residents for their prayers.

“Many of us can picture Donald walking Miss Gracie and sharing his stories. Keep that picture going and with more progress, we hope to see Donald and Miss Gracie on their neighborhood walks soon,” said neighbor Maria Lowe.