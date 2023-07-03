79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 4, 2023
type here...

Duval residents rally around one of their own seriously injured in golf cart crash

By Staff Report

Residents of the Village of Duval are rallying around a one of their own seriously injured in a golf cart crash.

Donald Jeffrey was headed home June 27 after playing golf with friends. His golf cart was reportedly struck by a car on Odell Circle when his golf cart merged into the vehicle lane. Jeffrey fell or was knocked out of his golf cart. The 79-year-old is in the intensive care unit at Ocala Regional Medical Center, said to be conscious, but on a ventilator.  

Donald Jeffrey and his wife Patricia purchased their home on Iris Way in 2011. An Iris Way neighbor, Daniel Hengerer, died last year in a golf cart accident.

Neighbors area rallying under the “Team Donald” call and asking fellow residents for their prayers.

“Many of us can picture Donald walking Miss Gracie and sharing his stories. Keep that picture going and with more progress, we hope to see Donald and Miss Gracie on their neighborhood walks soon,” said neighbor Maria Lowe.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hopefully, the old women in the golf cart will be caught and prosecuted!

A Village of McClure resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is hoping the old women in the golf cart will be caught and prosecuted!

Put a stop to these trolls

A Village of St. James reader is calling on leaders in The Villages to bring an end to the trolls.

Just grandfather them in!

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in Letter to the Editor, says the villa owners who unwittingly bought homes with compliance problems should be grandfathered in.

No excuse for real estate representatives to not know and uphold the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Glenbrook resident says there is no excuse for real estate representatives to not know and uphold the rules in The Villages.

I side with the Supreme Court on this one

A Village of Santiago reader sides with the U.S. Supreme Court in its decision on student loan forgiveness. Read why in his Letter to the Editor.

Photos