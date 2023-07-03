Hopefully, the old women in the golf cart will be caught and prosecuted!

To the Editor:

Seems like a definitive switch in topics of interest in Villages-News.com. Garden rocks, polite driving, Airbnb, and old ladies with clipboards have replaced minor issues. These minor concerns include things like an indicted and disgraced former president believing he is entitled to a second term so as to trash his non-supporters, an ongoing war in Ukraine, a coup attempt in Russia, mass shootings averaging more than one a day, inflation and gas prices dropping, Supreme Court decisions that contradict the desires of most Americans, and so much more.

Hopefully, those old women will be caught and prosecuted!

Jerry Ragan

Village of McClure